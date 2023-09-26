Board-mount AC-DC converters cover 3 W to 40 W applications

XP Power announces the release of a family of single output, PCB mounting AC-DC power modules with power ratings from 3W to 40W that offer easy integration into BF (body floating) applications. Primarily, applications such as medical/surgical equipment, patient treatment/monitoring, and dental equipment will benefit from these new, compact solutions.

The new MCE family comprises four series (MCE03, MCE10, MCE20 and MCE40) offering 3W, 10W, 20W and 40W of power. MCE modules can operate globally due to the universal input range of 80 to 264VAC. There are seven models in each series (28 total) with a range of single outputs from 3.3VDC to 48VDC (3.3, 5, 9, 12, 15, 24, 48) – offering more options and greater flexibility than competitive devices.

All the new units are specifically designed for medical applications and carry worldwide medical approvals such as IEC/EN60601, EN61000-4-x for EMC immunity, and EN55011 Class B (conducted and radiated) for EMC emissions. All units offer 2 x MOPP (Means of Patient Protection) isolation and Class II construction with no earth connection.

All MCE models offer 4kVAC of input-to-output isolation with an IEC Class II insulation rating. They are highly efficient (up to 88%) and are capable of operating within an ambient temperature in the range -25ºC to +70ºC. No-load input power on all units is just 0.3W, ideal for applications where a standby feature is needed. Overload, overvoltage, and short circuit protection are offered as standard.

The modules are available either fully encapsulated in a compact housing, or open frame. The largest of the family (MCE40 encapsulated) measures just 3.46 x 1.50 x 1.12” (87.9 x 38.1 x 28.5mm) while the unencapsulated MCE03 is a tiny 1.50 x 0.65 x 0.65” (38.1 x 16.5 x 16.5mm). All modules are fully (and easily) PCB mountable.

The MCE40 series is priced from $20.77 for 500+ pcs orders and all four MCE series are available from Allied Electronics, Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark, TRC Electronics or direct from XP Power and offer a 3-year warranty.