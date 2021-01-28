Board-to-board stacking COM connectors for applications to 16 GT/s speeds

TE Connectivity introduces a new generation of free height computer-on-module (COM) connectors in 0.5 mm centerline to address vertical, parallel board-to-board connections that require high-speed data transmission and different stacking heights. These new connectors are compliant with the COM Express Type 7 specification and can be compatible with the PCIe Gen 4 protocol.

They are designed for higher speed and optimal system performance:

Can support up to 16 giga transmission per second (GT/s), doubling the performance of most previous COM connector generations.

Improved signal integrity supported by low insertion loss, return loss, PSNEXT and PSFEXT, whether using both new receptacles and plugs or mating new receptacles with older plugs.

They connect next-generation CPUs to carrier boards in a flexible, economic way: