Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Boards let you try power devices in your circuits

By

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) has introduced a range of Application Interface Boards that allow designers to try out the company’s rugged, easy-to-use ICeGaN HEMTs in existing circuits in place of competing MOSFET or GaN devices without having to re-layout the PCB. Application Interface Boards are adaptor PCBs that are soldered to an ICeGaN device, which map each pin/signal from the ICeGaN HEMT footprint to the corresponding pins/signals of an alternative component footprint.

CGD offers Application Interface Boards for a number of industry-standard devices from leading MOSFET and GaN device manufacturers. A full list can be found in the user guide, but the company is happy to develop an Application Interface Board for devices not currently supported for delivery within four weeks.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy