Boards let you try power devices in your circuits

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) has introduced a range of Application Interface Boards that allow designers to try out the company’s rugged, easy-to-use ICeGaN HEMTs in existing circuits in place of competing MOSFET or GaN devices without having to re-layout the PCB. Application Interface Boards are adaptor PCBs that are soldered to an ICeGaN device, which map each pin/signal from the ICeGaN HEMT footprint to the corresponding pins/signals of an alternative component footprint.

CGD offers Application Interface Boards for a number of industry-standard devices from leading MOSFET and GaN device manufacturers. A full list can be found in the user guide, but the company is happy to develop an Application Interface Board for devices not currently supported for delivery within four weeks.