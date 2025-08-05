Boards offer 10/100BASE‑TX Ethernet with optional AES encryption

Delivering Ethernet connectivity for embedded systems, XPort ETH Click is a compact add-on board from MIKROE. Two versions are available: the standard module (XE) and the SE board, which adds 256-bit AES encryption support. Both devices are based on the XP1001000-05R XPort module from Lantronix, and include a 10/100BASE-TX Ethernet interface, embedded web server, reliable TCP/IP protocol stack, and UART communication within an RJ45 connector.

Devices run on 3.3V, and include 512kB of flash memory for firmware and custom web pages. They use bi-colour LEDs to indicate network link and data activity.

New parts within the 1800-strong mikroBUS-enabled Click board family, the XPort ETH Click boards also feature the ClickID function, which enables automatic identification by the host system, simplifying use. Devices are fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. They come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering excellent flexibility for evaluation and customization.