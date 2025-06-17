Bourns expands fuse line with 500 V protection

Bourns, Inc. announced it has expanded its POWrFuse High-Power Fuse portfolio with a new higher voltage-rated series. Bourns engineered the PF-63R50H Series with advanced features and capabilities that are needed in energy storage systems, battery systems, and other types of power management systems.

Meeting UL 248-14 and IEC 60127-1 fuse standards, the PF-63R50H Series features current ratings from 10 to 40 A, an interrupt rating of up to 30 kA, and is available in cartridge and axial lead options. These features support broader application needs and provide additional R&D flexibility while also meeting system performance and safety requirements.

The Bourns PF63R50H Series POWrFuse High-Power Fuses are available now through Bourns’ authorized distribution partners, and are RoHS* compliant and halogen free**.