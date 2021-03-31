Bridge rectifiers feature peak repetitive reverse voltage ratings to 1,000V

Taiwan Semiconductor announces the availability of the GBU150x family of standard bridge rectifiers. These GBU-packaged, 15A-rated rectifiers are available with peak repetitive reverse voltage ratings (VRRM) from 600V to 1000V and 1.0ms peak forward surge current (IFSM) of 600A. The highest-rated (1KV) device, offered at the same price in production quantities as the others in the family, provides added design margin that can facilitate meeting regulatory standards, such as IEC61000-4-x and IEEE C62.XX ringing waveform requirements, in a wide range of mains-connected power conversion products.

The devices in the GBU150x Series provide a number of beneficial features, including Very-High Peak Forward Surge Current – With computing everywhere and electronic lighting replacing electrical lighting, transient and surge survival is a top-of-mind consideration; UL-Recognized File # E-326243 – UL-recognized components simplify agency approvals on the customers’ end products, saving time and money; Standard GBU Package – Meets or exceeds operational specs of competitive devices; offers a drop-in upgrade for existing GBU sockets for requirements from 50 volts to 1000 volts -one part can replace many others -simplifies a number of stocked SKU’s and reduces BOM costs; Industry-Leading 1000V Rating – Added design margin for universal input supplies – at no added cost; Global Materials Compliance – RoHS compliant, halogen-free (per IEC-61249-2-21;

Applications for the GBU150x Series include switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), battery chargers, lighting power supplies, TVs, and adapters.

Design resources include a comprehensive datasheet. 3D CAD and spice models.