Broadband microwave RF conical inductors available in Surface Mount and Flying Lead

The new broadband microwave RF conical inductors from Gowanda Electronics – the C070 – are available in Surface Mount (C070SM) and Flying Lead (C070FL) configurations to enhance utility in the electronics design community, especially for communication applications.

The C070 series was developed to address market needs and industry trends calling for ever-increasing performance from broadband conical components. It was designed for use in communication applications for bias T’s (filter signals, remove noise), broadband chip manufacturing, communication platforms, high frequency, microwave circuitry, RF test set-ups, test & measurement, test gear, test instrumentation, and transmission amplifiers.

The performance range provided by the C070 series includes inductance from 0.165 µH to 1.050 µH, DCR ohms from 0.08 to 1.50 and current rating mA DC from 150 to 625. The series has been outgassing tested per ASTM E595 and meets the TML requirement of 1.0% max. Operating temperature range is -55°C to +125°C. Terminations are gold and RoHS compliant. The C070FL coil measures just 0.07 inches in length; the C070SM version is slightly longer overall, due to its SMT design. Please contact Gowanda for application-specific designs.

More technical information is available on C070FL and C070SM at the company’s website including product datasheets, dimensional specifications and other information. A Conical Data Summary contains information on both series within one datasheet.

As with Gowanda’s previously introduced conicals, this new C070 series offers robust construction to assure predictable frequency response and repeatable RF performance. The unique broadband response of the coil is attributed to its precision winding, wire selection, and coil configuration.