Broadband RF switch spans DC to 70 GHz

Menlo Microsystems Inc. has introduced the MM5800 broadband RF switching platform, built around an SPDT micro-mechanical switch using Ideal Switch® technology, for microwave and millimeter-wave applications from DC to 70 GHz. The device delivers about 0.5 dB insertion loss at 40 GHz, typical IIP3 of 95 dBm, 30 dB isolation at 40 GHz and power handling of 4 W continuous wave and 40 W pulsed in a 2.7 mm × 2.2 mm wafer-level chip-scale package.

The MM5800 is designed for silicon photonics test systems, test and measurement, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, UAV limiter and protection applications and quantum computing systems that require cryogenic operation. It also supports more than three billion switching cycles and two independently controlled switch channels for dense, high-frequency test and routing architectures.