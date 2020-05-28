Buck-boost 300-W dc-dc converter has an output adjustment range of 9.6 to 48 V

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the 300W, 8A rated i7C non-isolated DC-DC converters. With an input range of 9 to 53Vdc, the output can be adjusted from 9.6 to 48V. The product’s topology enables a seamless transition from buck (voltage reduction) to boost (voltage increase) operation. The i7C is ideal for generating additional high power outputs, from existing 12, 24, 36 or 48V system voltages, in medical, communications, industrial, test and measurement, and battery-powered equipment.

With efficiencies of up to 97%, power losses are minimized allowing the product to operate and deliver high useable power in demanding thermal environments. Under light load conditions, the i7C’s control techniques significantly reduce power dissipation. A 5mA input current draw is typical under zero load conditions. This can be reduced to typically 0.25mA when the remote on-off is utilized to place the unit in standby mode. This extends the amount of time battery-powered equipment can remain functional during periods of non-peak operation.

The basic feature models include an output voltage adjustment pin, positive or negative logic remote on-off, positive remote sense, plus input under-voltage, over-current and thermal protection. The full-featured models are equipped with a power good signal, output current monitoring, and the ability to synchronize the operating frequency to minimize system noise.

The i7C converters measure 34mm x 36.8mm and follow the industry standard 1/16th brick pin-out. Three mechanical configurations are available – a low 12.2mm high open-frame model, a baseplate construction for conduction cooling or with an integral heat sink for convection or forced air-cooled environments. The i7C’s design reduces the number of external components, saving both cost and board space.

All models are certified IEC/UL/EN 62368-1, 60950-1 and carry the CE mark for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives.