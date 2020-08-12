Buck-boost controller and charger combo simplify USB-C, power-delivery designs

As portable devices add new technologies such as 5G connectivity and 4K video, many are changing from single-cell to two-series (2S) cell architectures. With this change comes the need for higher power delivery via USB-C PD and higher-power charging (25W or higher).

Maxim Integrated Products has released the MAX77958 USB-C PD controller and the MAX77962 28W buck-boost charger allowing designers to cut development time by three months with an out-of-the-box USB-C PD compliant solution, while also reducing the solution size in half with the MAX77962 buck-boost charger.

MAX77958: While USB-C PD systems are capable of meeting the demands of next-generation portable consumer, industrial and medical electronics, compliance to these USB-C specifications requires multiple components and custom firmware that can take several months to develop. The MAX77958 standalone USB-C PD controller saves three months of design, development and testing time with an out-of-the-box USB-C PD 3.0 compliant solution with Fast Role Swap and Dual Role Port (DRP) support. The MAX77958 includes features not typically integrated in traditional USB-C controllers, such as BC1.2 detection and integrated D+/D- switch for legacy USB port support. To enable robust designs, the IC features 28V V BUS rating, CC pin short protection, moisture detection and corrosion prevention.

MAX77962: New USB-C PD systems enable rapid charging of 2S Li+ batteries using an input voltage of 5V to 20V. The MAX77962 integrates high-voltage FETs (30V absolute maximum voltage) capable of delivering 28W of charging power in half the size of other 28W solutions. This buck-boost charger accepts an input voltage range from 3.5V to 23V, supporting USB-C PD as well as legacy USB sources.

The MAX77962 buck-boost charger and MAX77958 USB-C PD controller are suitable for applications such as game players, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) devices, cameras, wireless speakers, portable printers and handheld computers, as well as industrial equipment and medical devices.

Samples of MAX77958 are available at Maxim’s website for $99 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. Samples of MAX77962 are available at Maxim’s website for $35 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX77958EVKIT-2S3# USB-C PD controller with 28W 2-cell Li-ion charger evaluation kit is available for $80. The MAX77962EVKIT-06# and MAX77962EVKIT-12# 28W 2-cell Li-ion charger evaluation kits are available for $80.