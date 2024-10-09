Buck converter powers Intel Arrow Lake platform

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced its new application-specific EZBuck Regulator. The highly integrated, compact, and high-power-density AOZ23567QI Constant On-Time Buck Converter offers an upgraded solution that is designed to support VCCPRIM_VNNAON rails in the Intel Arrow Lake platform. AOS’ AOZ23567QI Constant On-Time Buck Converter delivers all necessary power silicon in a thermally enhanced QFN 5 x 5 package.

Intel’s Arrow Lake S Line platform requires VCCPRIM_VNNAON rails with high currents. These high-current rails are typically supported by power implementations that require either a controller with external discrete power FETs or a converter with a large package. AOS’ AOZ23567QI Constant On-Time Buck Converter delivers a highly integrated, high-power-density solution that includes all necessary power silicon in a thermally enhanced QFN 5 x 5 package. The device is capable of providing 22A continuous and 45A peak current capability.

Specifically designed to meet the specifications of the Intel Arrow Lake S Line platforms, the AOZ23567QI features a nominal fixed voltage of 0.77V, which is supplied in system states of S0 through S5. Intel also requires power regulation capable of remote sensing to maintain accurate tolerance and account for ground bounce. AOS’ AOZ23567QI has passed all the validation requirements through stringent tests to ensure compliance with Intel specifications. In addition, Intel has approved the AOZ23567QI as a key component on their PCL (Platform Component List) for VCCPRIM_VNNAON power architectures.

Helping to increase reliability, the AOZ23567QI also features a PGOOD output, an integrated bootstrap diode, and an integrated soft start. Protection features include cycle-by-cycle current limit, Short-circuit Protection (SCP), Overvoltage Protection (OVP), and thermal shutdown. In addition, the EZBuck Regulator’s LIM pin allows system designers to adjust current limit levels, enabling them to balance the power choke to the output, the output’s current capability, and the component size.