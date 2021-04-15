Buck regulators designed for Intel rocket lake platforms

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited introduced a new family of application-specific EZBuck regulators. The AOZ2263VQI-01 and AOZ2263VQI-02 are offered in a QFN 4 x 4 package and offer the industry’s most compact footprint to support VCCIO rails in Intel Rocket Lake platforms used in desktop computing systems.

Intel’s Rocket Lake platform consists of two VCCIO rails; VCCIO_0 and VCCIO_1_2 power multiple I/O in Intel CPU. High-performance, personal computing systems support add-on features requiring high-speed input/output communication. These feature-rich personal computing systems require VCCIO rails with high currents and typical competitor power implementations require either a controller with external discrete power FETs or a converter with a large package. In contrast, AOS’s highly integrated solution includes all the power silicon in a single QFN 4 x 4 package for 12A.

The AOZ2263VQI-01 and AOZ2263VQI-02 converters include features specifically designed to meet the Intel Rocket Lake Platform’s specifications. The 2-bit VID pins allow the VCCIO_0 and VCCIO_1_2 power rail to adjust with voltage for 1.05V, 1.075V, 1.1V, 1.125V, and 0.8V, 0.95, 1.0V, 1.05V, respectively, depending on multiple systems operating modes. Both devices have also passed all the validation requirements included in the Intel Rocket Lake Platform component list. This validation puts the regulator through stringent tests to ensure compliance with Intel specifications. AOS’s proprietary COT architecture provides ultra-fast load transient response performance and enables stable and low voltage ripple operation with small-sized ceramic capacitors, further reducing solution size and cost. AOS EZBuck family is highly integrated; featuring a PGOOD output, an integrated bootstrap diode, and an integrated soft start. Protection features include cycle-by-cycle current limit, short-circuit protection (SCP), Overvoltage Protection (OVP), and thermal shutdown. A Low Power Mode (LPM) pin also allows system designs to lower VCCIO rails down to 0V for minimizing system power consumption in standby or idle mode.

Key Features include: Supports Intel Rocket Lake Platform 2 bits VID and Low Power Mode (LPM); AOZ2263VQI-01, VID Range = 1.05V to 1.125V; AOZ2263VQI-02, VID Range = 0.8V to 1.05V; Wide input voltage range: 4V to 28V; High Current Capability: 12A; Low RDS(ON) internal NFETs: 11mOhm HS FET, 7mOhm LS FET; Thermally enhanced 4 x 4 QFN package;

The AOZ2263VQI-01 and the AOZ2263VQI-02 are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $1.058 for the AOZ2263VQI-01 and the AOZ2263VQI-02.