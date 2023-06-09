Bud Industries’ 19-inch rack cuts shipping costs

Bud Industries has introduced a 19-inch rack that saves money by shipping knockdown at only 18 pounds yet holds up to 300 pounds. Unlike other racks, it is designed to be easily assembled in fewer than 15 minutes.

Applications include any equipment that requires a 19-inch rack, including servers, communications equipment, switches, and controls.

Easy to carry and assemble

Unlike most racks, the new Bud rack allows installers to easily carry the rack by hand to the job site. The shipping box is only 2 inches thick, with length and width of 28 x 22 inches. Assembly is easy with a screwdriver and provided screws. The screws have the same black powder coat finish as the rack for a clean, professional appearance.

Racks stack to create large rack

In addition, it’s easy to stack together BudStackRacks to create a large rack without sacrificing low-cost shipping and ease of handling. Depending on the configuration, two racks stacked together offer either 22U or 24 U of 19-inch cabinet space. Three racks can be stacked for up to 40 U of rack space.

Solves longstanding problems

“Our new rack is a great option compared to pre-assembled or welded racks that ship in large bulky packages that have a higher risk of freight damage,” said Bud President Josiah Haas. “In some cases, the cost of shipping an assembled rack may equal the cost of the rack,” he said. “By saving on shipping, avoiding damage, and being easy to carry, the new rack solves longstanding problems in the industry.”

Flexible configuration

The design of the rack allows flexibility in the way equipment is mounted. Used horizontally, the rack offers 10U (17.5-inch panel space with 24.5-inch depth); turned vertically the rack offers 12 U (21-inch panel space with 21-inch depth). This allows users to stock one rack for both standard depth and extra deep equipment.

Price and availability

The BudStackRack 19-inch rack is available from stock at the top industrial electronic distributors at prices as low as $180. A full range of rack accessories is also available.

For more information, visit here.