Build tools for Arm work with frameworks built on Ubuntu, Red Hat, Windows

IAR Systems now provides IAR Build Tools for Arm with support for Linux and Windows installations, further extending IAR Systems’ offering for flexible automated workflows with automated builds. Supporting implementation in cross-platform-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes, the tools enable large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing.

To ensure efficiency, software development environments need to be scalable and flexible. Today’s development practices also require that organizations have automated processes that ensure quality all the way from development to building and testing. IAR Build Tools are able to streamline these processes and make it possible for organizations to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend on their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. IAR Build Tools offer leading code quality, outstanding optimizations for size and speed, and fast build times. The tools can be easily integrated into different build systems, such as CMake or Ninja, and the command line builds utility IARBuild streamlines building for easy integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo. With the static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process.