Building-automation device delivers long reach Ethernet

Analog Devices, Inc. introduced a complete 10BASE-T1L Ethernet solution designed for building automation networks. Digital, connected automation equipment enables holistic building management ranging from heating ventilation, and air conditioning to occupancy comfort. The new ADIN2111 adds Long Reach Ethernet connectivity to controllers, sensors, and actuators, delivering insights for more efficient and sustainable building management. Ideally suited for use within small, power-constrained edge devices, the ADIN2111 provides up to 50 percent power consumption savings and up to 75 percent in PCB real estate versus discrete implementations.

The ADIN2111 is designed for daisy-chaining data in line and ring networks utilizing existing deployed single twisted-pair cabling infrastructure within buildings, shrinking retrofitting costs. The enhanced diagnostic features reduce commissioning, installation, and system downtime by troubleshooting problems quickly and effectively utilizing the real-time information on link quality and fault location provided. Compliant with the IEEE 802.3cg standard, this solution enables Ethernet connectivity over 1.7km of cabling, supports ring redundancy, and soft real-time protocols like Modbus/TCP, BACnet/IP, and KNX.

ADIN2111 Key Features: Ultra-low power consumption of 80mW; Small package, 7mm x 7mm LFCSP; SPI host interface removes the need for microcontroller with integrated MAC Interface; Advanced packet filtering offloads burden of priority traffic management from the processor via 16 MAC addresses lookup table; IEEE 1588 timestamping support;

The ADIN2111BCPZ is available now for $6.50 each per 1,000 units packaged in 48-Lead LFCSP (7mm x 7mm). The ADIN2111CCPZ is also available now for $7.20 each per 1,000 units packaged in 48-Lead LFCSP (7mm x 7mm).