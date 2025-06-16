Butler Matrix drives Wi-Fi and other phased-array antennas

This passive device lets you steer signal beams for over-the-air wireless test systems.

Vaunix Technology, a manufacturer of modular RF/wireless test equipment, has introduced the LBM-7250-4 Lab Brick Butler Matrix, a beamforming tool that works with phased-array antennas to steer beams between transmitters and receivers. The Butler Matrix has four passive inputs and four outputs and can be used for testing both transmitters and receivers. Its frequency range runs from 2.4 GHz to 7.25 GHz, which covers the popular Wi-Fi bands including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and 5G cellular including CBRS.

Other specifications include:

Impedance: 50 Ω

Insertion loss: 8 dB (typ), 10.5 dB (max)

Phase accuracy: 5° (3.4 GHz to 2.5 GHz; 7 dB (5.15 GHz to 5.85 GHz); 9 dB (5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz)

VSWR: 1.5:1

Isolation: 15 dB

Maximum input level: 50 W peak

Price: $2399.

Because it’s designed for antenna, amplifier, and RF system testing, the LBM-7250-4 Lab Brick Butler Matrix lets you fit multiple modules into a rack for automated testing purposes. In addition to the Butler Matrix, Vaunix provides USB-controlled active devices such as digital attenuators, signal generators, RF switches, and phase shifters plus passive devices such as splitters/combiners. The company also provides Digital Attenuator Handover Test Systems.