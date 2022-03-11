C/C++ development environment works with RISC-V MCUs

SEGGER announces its partnership with HPMicro Semiconductor Inc. The partnership focuses on making SEGGER’s top-rated, multi-platform IDE Embedded Studio available, free of charge, to all HPMicro’s customers using HPM6000 series RISC-V microcontrollers, boosting the RISC-V ecosystem.

Embedded Studio includes all the tools and features expected for streamlined, professional embedded development in C and C++. It comes with a powerful project manager and builds a system, a source code editor with code completion and folding, and a package system to install board and device support. It also includes SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating point libraries, as well as SEGGER’s smart linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for resource-constrained embedded systems. The built-in debugger leaves nothing to be desired. Fully integrated with J-Link, it delivers great performance and stability.

HPMicro’s real-time RISC-V microcontroller series HPM6000 was released in December 2021 and is in full production. According to HPMicro, their flagship product HPM6750 has set a new performance record of over 9000 CoreMark and 4500 DMIPS, with dual RISC-V cores running at a frequency of up to 800 MHz. The entire series of HPM6000 MCUs, including the dual-core HPM6750, the single-core HPM6450, and the entry-level HPM6120, are all equipped with double-precision floating-point units and powerful DSP extension instructions, built-in 2 MB SRAM, rich multimedia functions, motor control modules, communication interface, and security encryption. HPM6000 has abundant computing power to accelerate applications such as Industry 4.0, Smart Home Appliances, Edge Computing, and IoT.