C++ compiler/debugger handles low-power embedded processors

IAR Systems and Codasip announced their partnership enabling joint customers to build low-power embedded applications based on RISC-V. Following this, version 2.11 of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now supports the L30 and L50 processors from Codasip. The L30 and L50 are small and energy-efficient low-power embedded processor cores from Codasip, all fully customizable and adaptable to the unique needs of a project.

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain with everything embedded developers need integrating into one single IDE. Through its excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of onboard memory.

Both Codasip and IAR Systems are participating in the RISC-V Summit 2021 which is collocated with the 58th Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco, California, on December 6-8, 2021.