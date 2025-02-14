Cable assemblies connect 2.92 mm to SMP

Amphenol RF introduces additional pre-configured 2.92 mm cable assembly configurations which feature a 2.92 mm connector and the option of an SMP or SMPM connector attached on the opposing end. They are available in pre-configured lengths of 6 (0.15M), 9.84 (0.25M), and 12 (0.3M) inches on 0.085-inch conformable cable. Offering ease of installation, conformable cables are a more flexible alternative to less versatile semi-rigid coaxial cable types and are preferred for applications that require low loss. 2.92 mm cable assemblies are ideal for communication, SATCOM, microwave, and quantum computing applications.

These assemblies offer reliable electrical performance up to 40 GHz while providing low VSWR. The 2.92 mm interface is engineered with the ability to mate with SMA and 3.5 mm interfaces and features a passivated stainless steel coupling nut for secure mating. The body is constructed from durable gold-plated stainless steel and has a gold-plated beryllium copper contact. The body and female center contacts of the SMP and SMPM plugs are manufactured with gold-plated beryllium copper. SMP plugs offer high-frequency performance with a compact size, while SMPM plugs offer similar performance in a significantly smaller package size.

These new configurations join a growing portfolio of 2.92 mm cable assemblies available as off-the-shelf solutions in standard lengths. Custom lengths are available upon request.