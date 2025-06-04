Cable assemblies offer connector options from 1.0 mm to SMA

Samtec, Inc. announces the availability of production quantities for its highly stable, low-loss flexible microwave cable assemblies using Nitrowave cable technology. Nitrowave cable – recognizable by the distinctive Samtec orange FEP jacket – is available in target frequencies of 32 GHz, 43.5 GHz, 71 GHz, 95 GHz, and 110 GHz with the following product series: LL032, LL043, LL071, LL095, and LL110. Excellent stability is achieved through Nitrowave cable’s novel construction and investments in high-end manufacturing technologies, allowing advancements in process controls.

A Dynamic Performance Layer (DPL) improves durability and stability of the cable by eliminating friction between shielding and augmenting strength. This results in more accurate, dependable performance throughout the service life of the cable, even when subjected to consistent movement and bending. Download the Nitrowave Cable Stability Document for test data by cable type.

Samtec’s orange Nitrowave cable is available with a variety of connector end options and cable lengths for application-specific adaptability. Connector end options include 1.0 mm, 1.85 mm, 2.40 mm, 2.92 mm, and SMA. Catalog-standard assembly lengths are 305 mm (12-inch), 610 mm (24-inch), and 1000 mm (39.37-inch); custom cable lengths are also available. Optional phase matching of cable pairs to 1, 2, or 5 picoseconds allows precise timing and optimal signal integrity of differential pair signaling.

Target applications include lab test environments such as test & measurement and high-speed digital testing, ATE systems, and low-loss rugged environments such as aerospace, defense, and datacom. During product development, frequency capability was purposefully designed to go beyond traditional industry targets in support of advancing applications and spectrum allocation, improving insertion loss performance.

Samtec’s Nitrowave cable assemblies are in stock directly from Samtec.