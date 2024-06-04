Cable assemblies support 112 Gpbs PAM4 per channel

Samtec, Inc. has announced the release of its Samtec, Inc. has announced the release of its NovaRay cable assemblies. These assemblies use 40% less space compared to traditional arrays, supporting 112 Gbps PAM4 per channel. They are suitable for applications in datacom, AI/ML, HPC, computer and semiconductor, medical, test and measurement, military/aerospace, and mobile networks.

Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies provide low crosstalk (<30 dB, FEXT, and NEXT) up to 40 GHz. They operate within a temperature range of -40 to +125˚C and are compatible with PCIe 6.0/CXL 3.1 standards.

The design of the Samtec NovaRay connector focuses on combining performance with high density, addressing the need for increased speeds and smaller system sizes. The fully shielded differential pair design and two reliable contact points support a 4.0 Tbps aggregate data rate. The NovaRay cable assemblies feature two connectors with optional shielding and latching systems. End 1 consists of a NovaRay connector, while designers can choose from various End 2 options from the Samtec catalog, including FQSFP, NovaRay I/O, ExaMAX backplane, and the upcoming NovaRay backplane.

NovaRay cable assemblies come with 34 AWG EyeSpeed ultra-low-skew Twinax cables (<3.5 ps/meter). Options include 34 AWG/100 Ω, 34 AWG/92 Ω, and 34 AWG ThinaxTM/92 Ω ultra-performance cable, with a 40% smaller cross-sectional area. The 92 Ω solutions are suitable for both 85 Ω and 100 Ω applications.