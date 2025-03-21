Cable connectors feature locking mechanism

Hirose has expanded its rugged, space-saving hybrid connector product offering to include an IP67-rated version when mated. Designed for precision motors, industrial automation, and compact equipment, the waterproof MT50WA Series connector combines power, signal, and brake connections into one compact solution, saving space and simplifying assembly.

An ultra-reliable one-touch lever lock mechanism offers easy operation while enhancing connection stability. The secure push-to-lock system is designed for vibration resistance and preventing waterproofing failures in harsh environment conditions.

The MT50WA is commonly used in servo and stepping motor systems in industrial and building automation, as well as office equipment like printers, 3D printers, and copiers. The hybrid connector is certified to meet UL, CSA, and TÜV safety standards for industrial use.