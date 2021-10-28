Cable entry systems for the use in cleanrooms

icotek now offers cable entry systems especially for use in cleanrooms. The tried and tested cable entry frames KEL-ER and KEL-U with their matching KT grommets, which are designed for cables with connectors, are already available. For cables without plugs, the KEL-DPZ cable entry plates are also available as a cleanroom version.

All icotek cable entry systems for cleanrooms have been tested and certified by Fraunhofer IPA and are, therefore, suitable and certified for class 1 in accordance with DIN EN ISO 14644-1: 2015. The highest demands are made in class 1. Cleanroom suitability describes the emission of particles. In cleanrooms, the release of particles must be kept as low as possible. The particles found in normal ambient air can contaminate, damage and destroy products in certain branches such as i.e. the semiconductor and chip industry, the pharmaceutical and food industry.

The use of special and suitable materials in the manufacture of icotek cable entry systems ensures extremely low emissions in accordance with DIN EN ISO 14644-8: 2013-06.

The cable entry systems are – depending on the version – certified up to IP68, FDA-compliant, UL Type 12 / 4X certified and suitable for a wide range of applications.

Samples and certificates can be obtained from the manufacturer.

icotek

icotek.com