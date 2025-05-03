Cable portfolio enables interoperability with nato standard connectors

Fischer Connectors introduces an expanded portfolio of cables compatible with Nett Warrior and NATO STANAG 4695/4851 interfaces through Fischer UltiMate 80 connectors. The solution aligns with U.S. Army Next Generation Hub specifications and enables connectivity within battlefield management ecosystems.

The new cable options support general-purpose, power, radio, end-user device (EUD), and specialized device connections. These cables deliver plug-and-play functionality and interoperability for soldier-worn digital equipment in operational environments. The design focuses on reliability and simplicity for field use.

Fischer KEYSTONE Tactical Hub, available with 4 or 6 ports, manages data and power flows across military equipment, including sights, sensors, night vision devices, and radios. The system supports USB 2.0 and SMBus data channels with power distribution capacity up to 100 W (5 A maximum). The 6-port version includes a power management application available as standalone software or an ATAK plug-in.

The expanded cable lineup includes general-purpose cables for USB 2.0, RS-232, Ethernet, and BB-2590 batteries; radio cables for multiple manufacturers; EUD cables compatible with Juggernaut cases; and device cables designed for specific camera and range-finding systems. All cables can be customized to meet specific operational requirements.

The Fischer UltiMate 80 connector line now includes a new panel plug, completing the product offering. The system features MIL-SPEC technologies, compact design, and IP68 sealing for durability in demanding environments, meeting requirements for soldier modernization initiatives, including U.S. Army 2030.