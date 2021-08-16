Calex HBM 150-W harsh environment dc/dc converters now at Sager Electronics

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics is now stocking Calex’s HBM 150-W dc/dc converters.

Delivering the latest technology in fixed frequency power conversion, Calex’s HBM series is a candidate for industrial, railway, and harsh environment applications. The HBM series is designed for the highest reliability, using the latest circuit technologies along with proprietary packaging and thermal management techniques. The modules incorporate many features to protect the power module from fault conditions as well as expensive end-use equipment. Protection features include, input under voltage lockout, output overvoltage protection, output current limit, short circuit, and over temperature shutdown.

Sager Electronics is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, electromechanical and thermal products from leading manufacturers worldwide and a provider of custom solutions. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, service centers, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill.