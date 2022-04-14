Call for abstracts: Printed/flexible stretchable and functional fabric sensors

Roger Grace Associates has announced the call for abstracts covering medtech/wearable applications for a full-day symposium preceding the Sensors Converge conference. Both the symposium and conference will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA.

The pre-conference symposium will address printed/flexible stretchable (P/F/S) and functional fabric (FF) Sensors and electronics from a commercialization perspective. Over a dozen world-recognized leaders in the P/F/S and FF sensors and sensor-based systems area will present information on current R&D activities, application opportunities, manufacturing methods, and commercialization challenges.

Abstract topics include:

Product applications and technologies to support MedTech/Wearables addressing sensors, batteries, memory/logic, packaging and interconnects

Infrastructure of materials, manufacturing and test systems

Commercialization challenges and recommended approaches to overcome

Interested in presenting? Then submit abstracts to Roger Grace at rgrace@rgrace.com by April 27, 2022. Abstract length: 150-175 words sent as attached documents to your email.