Camera SDK targets drone uses

Sony has released the SDK based on extensive interest in their camera lineup from commercial customers since this February, and has been further expanding the solution since its launch.

The new SDK Version 1.01 allows for improved functionality with professional drone applications thanks to the addition of Linux compatibility. Additionally, the new software will increase remote control capabilities over camera settings. New functions, which are appealing to the workflow for a wide variety of professional and commercial industries including security, entertainment and many others, include:

Ability to set Focus Magnifier Setting

Utilize expanded Focus Area setting when using AF Area Position

Zoom will be adjustable through Zoom Type Status, Zoom Scale, and Zoom Bar Information functions

Operate detailed White Balance (WB) settings including: Custom WB, AutoWB (AWB) Lock, Biaxial Fine Tuning and Picture Effect.

Control Media Format, Flash, and interval shooting

Adjustable frame rate or file format for video shooting

Support for Sony’s SDK is also being expanded to Canada, due to launch from July 16th. SDK Version 1.01 is available now and can be downloaded HERE.