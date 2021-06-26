Can the AgeMeter help you?

Developed by Centers for Age Control, the AgeMeter takes user data and physiological biomarker tests to calculate functional age and provide other age-related feedback to users. Since it tests physiological biomarkers that decline with age, the AgeMeter can validate aging reversal as well as anti-aging therapies for healthcare practices, researchers, fitness programs and consumers. Intended applications are in clinics or fitness centers.

Initial user information includes gender, weight and height. Testing includes a series of video and voice-guided biomarker tests where error-checking features continuously monitor the user’s movements and provide video guidance to assure that each procedure is performed correctly.

Results are shown on HealthMeter screen or printed for each biomarker and overall functional age estimate. The system also provides doctors and fitness facilities access to an exclusive portal enabling them to view patient/participant test results and compare their performance against AgeMeter’s global database of participants. Specific measurements include:

Auditory Reaction Time (milliseconds)

Highest Audible Pitch (hertz)

Decision Reaction Time (milliseconds)

Decision Movement Time (milliseconds)

Lung Function (liters): Forced Vital Capacity (FVC)

Lung Function (liters): Forced Expiratory Volume (FEV-1)

Short Term Memory

Muscle Speed & Coordination (seconds)

Visual Reaction Time (milliseconds)

Visual Movement Time (milliseconds)

Blood Oxygen Saturation (% of capacity)

As an example of the prompt and reaction readings, for Short Term Memory, the system determines the maximum randomly generated numbers the user remembers as the sequence grows longer.

To make these readings, the AgeMeter contains a spirometer, microphone, touch sensor(s), pulse oximeter as well as visual stimuli on the HealthMeter.

With Covid-19 taking control of people’s lives for the past year, the system even screens for Covid-19 risk factors.