CAN XL transceiver supports 20 Mbps data rates

Texas Instruments introduced the TCAN6062 controller area network (CAN) extended data-field length (XL) transceiver for industrial networks in robots, humanoid robots and HMI systems. The CAN XL device supports payloads up to 2,048 bytes per frame, data rates up to 20 Mbps, backward compatibility with CAN FD and CAN SIC operation and TCP/IP tunneling for diagnostics, sensor data, control traffic and over-the-air updates. Signal improvement capability helps reduce ringing in complex networks, while wide I/O voltage compatibility and protection up to ±58 V support industrial designs with multiple nodes.