Capacitive sensor certified to EHEDG

Rechner Sensor KA1244 has a hygienic designed housing and is certified by EHEDG (European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group). Certification type: EL Class I

The PEEK surface has the high-quality Ra 0.4 μm for smoothness and the PEEK conforms to EC 1935/2004 for traceability of the materials. The beveled edge body design prevents the possibility of contamination around the welded mount or variant adaptor. This allows the sensor to stay in place while the system is cleaned for a product changeover. (CIP Clean in Place) Tri-clamp mounting is also an option. The PEEK housing is FDA 21 CFR 177.2415 compliant for food and pharmaceutical applications. The sensor is pressure rated for 10 bar—your choice for horizontal or vertical mounting.

Applications include high- and low-level control of cereals, water, juice, wine, oil, shampoo, pharmaceutical chemicals, liquid chocolate plus many other products.