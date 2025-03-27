Capacitive sensors feature integrated LED bar graph and IO-Link protocol

Carlo Gavazzi Automation has introduced two new capacitive sensor series: the CA18CB..IO and CA30CB..IO. These sensors feature an integrated LED bar graph and IO-Link communication capabilities.

The sensors incorporate an LED bar that displays ON/OFF stability status. Green LEDs positioned on either side of the yellow switching LED indicate signal stability and dust accumulation levels. This visual feedback system enables real-time monitoring of dirt and dust buildup, indicating when cleaning is required for continued reliable operation.

The sensors’ sensing face can withstand temperatures up to 120°C / 248°F. This thermal resistance makes them suitable for implementation in feeding systems, pellet burners, hoppers, blenders, and plastic molding equipment dryers.

The CA18/30CB Series utilizes 4th generation Tripleshield™ technology, providing protection against magnetic and electrical interference, particularly from frequency drives. The sensors hold ECOLAB certification and meet IP69K standards for durability and hygiene requirements in industrial environments.

The IO-Link communication functionality provides additional capabilities for diagnostics, extended machine operation time, and inventory optimization.

Technical specifications include M18 and M30 sizes with PTFE housings, temperature and dust alarm systems, Quality of Run monitoring, reduced setup time through the LED indicators and Quality of Teach functionality, and maintenance efficiency via the SCTL55 diagnostic tool with automatic device reconfiguration.

The CA18/30CB Series Sensors are currently distributed through Carlo Gavazzi’s network across the Americas.