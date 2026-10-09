Capacitive-touch controllers support up to 64 sensors

Microchip Technology’s MTCH3380P and MTCH3240P turnkey capacitive-touch controllers support display-free HMIs with buttons, sliders and wheels. With 12 parallel analog-to-digital converters, the MTCH3380P supports up to 38 sensors in self-capacitance mode and 64 in mutual-capacitance mode, while the MTCH3240P supports up to 24 and 32 sensors respectively. The controllers support operation up to 105°C and IEC/UL 60730 Class B functional safety certification for applications including appliances, EV chargers, parking meters and kiosks.