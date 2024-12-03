Capacitor charger features 250 – 100 V DC charging range and 800 W system power supply for laser applications

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced the Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced the Excelsys FC4000 , a 4 KJ capacitor charging unit with an integrated configurable 800 W AC-DC power supply designed to power medical laser applications.

In aesthetic and surgical lasers, capacitors produce high voltages and discharge to generate high-current pulses. Traditionally, this required a separate power supply. Advanced Energy is the first to offer an integrated platform providing both high-voltage inputs for capacitor charging and low-voltage AC-DC conversion for system electronics like touch panels, pumps, and cooling elements. Part of the FlexiCharge series, the FC4000 extends this technology leadership with a 60 percent increase in capacitor charging energy to meet the requirements for next-generation lasers.

The Excelsys FC4000 enables faster charging at lower voltages for shorter treatment times, delivering up to 4 KJ with constant power overcharge voltages from 250 to 1,000 V DC . In addition, the capacitor charger has a pulse-to-pulse repeatability of -2 to 2 V DC , while also delivering up to 800 W from up to 10 isolated outputs that can be run in series and parallel for higher voltages and currents. The use of a single power supply for capacitor charging and system power reduces application development times and complexity, reduces size and weight by up to 30 percent, and simplifies compliance with safety and EMI standards.

Intelligent analog and digital control is available through the supply’s PMBus, which has ‘set and forget’ features and storage capabilities. These features speed time to market and can simplify system maintenance and servicing.

The FC4000 has an efficiency of 90 percent and is compliant with IEC60601-1 (3rd edition) and IEC60601-1-2 (4th edition) with MTBF greater than 900,000 hours. For enhanced reliability, level 4 input surge protection has been implemented with tracking and over-voltage protection.