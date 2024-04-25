Continue to Site

Capacitor line achieves extended failure rate

KYOCERA AVX announced that its TWA Series axial-leaded, hermetically sealed wet electrolytic tantalum capacitors have undergone additional qualification testing to MIL-PRF-39006, FSC 5910, and detail specification sheet MIL-PRF-39006/33, and have had their failure rate extended to include Level P (i.e., 0.1% per 1,000 hours). As a result, the revision of the Qualified Parts List (QPL) 39006 indicates failure rate levels M and P for these products.

KYOCERA AVX’s TWA Series capacitors on the MIL-PRF-39006 QPL (TWA M39006 Series capacitors) are designed to deliver high-reliability, high-CV performance in harsh environments military, defense, avionics, and industrial applications, including satellites, DC/DC power supplies, power converters, bulk energy storage, and pule power circuits. They have a cylindrical, axial-leaded case with a hermetically sealed welded tantalum can and header assembly that ruggedly withstands environmental hazards including shock, vibration, and temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C, as well as a unique cathode system that provides impressively high CV/cc and stable electrical parameters.

Qualified parts are now available in T3 and T4 case sizes with M-level or P-level reliability (i.e., failure rates of 1% or 0.1% per 1,000 hours, respectively), capacitance values spanning 470–1800µF, and voltage ratings ranging from 25–75V. TWA M39006 Series capacitors also exhibit low DC leakage (5–12µA at +25°C and 20–50µA at +85°C and +125°C) and low ESR (0.5–0.9Ω max. at 120Hz), and are all manufactured at the KYOCERA AVX facility in Lanškroun, Czech Republic, which is qualified to the IATF 16949:2016 quality management system for the design, manufacture, and assembly of tantalum and niobium oxide electrolytic capacitors. Lead-time for the series is currently 18 weeks.

