Capacitors offer high CV, long lifetime, and compact size for high-density designs

The new RES Series wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors are engineered to deliver high CV values in small case sizes, long-lifetime endurance of 5,000–7,000 hours at 105°C, and high ripple current to help manufacturers save board space in high-density PCB assemblies without compromising on endurance. They are also lead-free compatible and compliant with the RoHS, REACH, and CA Prop 65 directives, enabling broad suitability in industrial, communications, and consumer electronics applications, including computers, access points, and other networking stations compatible with the 802.11 protocol.

The series is currently available in five case sizes (0511, 0611, 0812, 0816, and 0820) with diameters spanning 5.00–8.00mm, lengths spanning 11.00–20.00mm, and weights extending from just 0.41–1.81g. The initial release also offers four voltage ratings (16, 25, 35, and 50V) and capacitance values extending from 2.2–1,000µF (±20%), exhibits ripple currents spanning 190–1,400HmArms and withstands operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +105°C.

The new RES Series radial-leaded aluminum electrolytic capacitors are shipped in bulk packaging, and the lead time for the series is currently 20–24 weeks.