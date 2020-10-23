Card edge power connector portfolio for high current power connection

TE Connectivity (TE) is shaping its card edge power connector portfolio into a comprehensive one with the introduction of single-beam, high-density (HD) heightened, HD plus (HD+) 5- and 8- beam card edge power connectors. The whole portfolio can offer solutions for high-current connections while supporting a slow signal connection. Products within this portfolio are mainly differentiated by current rating, ranging from 5.2A/pitch (5.2A/2.54mm pitch) to 46A/pitch (~15A/2.54mm), and power density, supporting up to 3400W.

This portfolio is now extended with a variety of product options in interface, current rating, power density, and multiple connector types, offering customers: Abundant product options with standard, medium, high, and premium current rating; Addressing general and high-end markets demands; Available with Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) interface compatible products; Expansive PCB orientation configurations; Custom solutions available to address customer needs; Higher current, higher density and better heat performance through TE’s innovative contact design; Enhanced safety: UL and TUV certified