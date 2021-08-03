Carlisle Interconnect Technologies to debut new products at DesignCon 2021

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CarlisleIT) announced that it will be exhibiting new products in the upcoming DesignCon 2021 Expo August 16-18, 2021 in San Jose, Calif, including Right-Angle CoreHC cable assemblies and Solderless/Field-Replaceable Precision RF connectors in a variety of sizes, in addition to other next-generation interconnect solutions for Test and Measurement applications.

CarlisleIT’s Right-Angle CoreHC cable assemblies are designed to transmit and receive high-frequency signals up to 67 GHz between low-profile-height printed circuit boards and sub-systems like analyzers. Offered in a variety of sizes and configurations to meet customers’ unique needs, this solution maintains signal integrity across the entire channel and optimizes system performance.

The company will also showcase its Solderless/Field-Replaceable Precision RF Connectors in a variety of new sizes, including 1.00 mm and 1.35 mm. These new sizes are the latest of six unique Precision RF connectors that enable design flexibility across multiple applications.

“Adding to our industry-leading test and measurement products and solutions, these new assemblies and connectors are designed with extensive qualification testing features, ease of use, signal integrity and unmatched design flexibility without sacrificing mechanical integrity to ensure a competitive speed-to-market,” said Marc Temple, business director at CarlisleIT. “We’re excited to demonstrate our latest innovations at DesignCon.”

Visit CarlisleIT at Booth No. 724 to learn more about these new products as well as the company’s expansive Test and Measurement offerings and in-house design and manufacturing capabilities.