Carlo Gavazzi laser time of flight photoelectric sensors with IO-Link

CARLO GAVAZZI has announced the launch of its new Photoelectric Laser Sensors with Integrated IO-Link Communications.

The LD30 Series are laser sensors featuring great background suppression based on the Time of Flight (ToF) sensing principle. These series of photoelectric sensors have a sensing range of up to 1,000mm for either dark or white objects. The background suppression has been increased four times compared to previous versions.

In addition, the LD30 sensors come in a compact housing making it suitable for locations with limited space and can be used in an IO-Link network or standard non-IO-Link systems. When these sensors are used in an IO-Link network, important data points, like the actual distance to the target can be obtained.

This new family consists of 4 sensor types, in either IP67 plastic (LD30CNB) or IP69K stainless steel AISI316L (LD30ETB) housings. Furthermore, every sensor can be easily configured in more than half a million combinations through the IO-Link communications, which increases flexibility to solve challenging applications.

The LD30 sensors have been developed to operate in IO-Link environments, where the sensing performance needs to be monitored and logged. Thanks to the easy and full customization of the sensors, customers can choose from lots of combinations of settings, according to their specific requests. With the launch of these photoelectric sensors with ToF technology and integrated IO-Link functionality, Carlo Gavazzi strengthens its position in the market with a wider product offering.

Features:

• IP69K Stainless steel housing or IP67 Plastic housing

• Two separate switching signal channels (SSC)

• Long-range background suppression

• Adjustable sensing distance between 50 to 1000mm via potentiometer or IO-Link

• Modes of operation: Single point, two-point, and window

• Temperature alarms and logging functions

• Logic gates functionality: AND, OR, X-OR and Gated Set Reset Flip-Flop

• Operating Temperature: -25° to +50°C (-13° to +122°F)

• Time Delay Functionality: On delay, off delay, one-shot leading or trailing edge with values between 1ms to 32,767 minutes

• Two independent outputs fully configurable: NPN/PNP, Push-pull, external input or remote teach NO or NC

• 2 m PVC cable or M8-plug

• IO-Link communication V 1.1

These sensors have been designed to fulfill the industrial requirements and provide detection of objects of different sizes, shapes or surface structures, in the Food & Beverage, Machine Tools, Packaging & Wrapping, Plastic & Rubber, and Material Handling markets.