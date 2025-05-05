Cartridge system reduces test downtime

The new ATE Test Contactor from Ironwood Elecgtronics for MSOP10 packages features a manual actuator for testing, debugging, and setup operations when used with the Esmo Talos handler. The Picoraptor2 test contact system utilizes a cartridge configuration designed to test up to 500,000 devices before requiring replacement.

Unlike traditional contactors that need time-consuming pin-by-pin rebuilding, this solution allows for quick replacement of the entire cartridge unit. This design significantly reduces maintenance downtime, as technicians can swap cartridges in minutes rather than spending hours rebuilding individual pins. The manual actuator provides precise control during critical test validation phases, while ensuring compatibility with existing Esmo Talos handler infrastructure. The extended component lifespan combined with rapid replacement capability helps manufacturing facilities maintain continuous production flow and higher throughput rates.