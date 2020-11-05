Cat.6a Ethernet connector system reduces required installation space

Hirose has enhanced its high-speed ix Industrial connector family to include a horizontal mount PCB connector that supports space-constrained applications that require Cat.6a Ethernet cabling. The IX60G Series has reduced mounting requirements offering a space-saving of up to 75% compared to other Ethernet solutions like RJ45 connectors.

Compliant to IEC PAS 61076-3-124, the IX60G Series offers low-inductance, high EMC resistance, and superior EMI shielding to deliver secure, safe, and stable data transmission. The rugged, vibration-resistant connector is commonly used as a next-generation standard connector in equipment such as factory automation controllers, human-machine interfaces, industrial robotics, programmable logic controllers, security systems, servo amps, servers, robotics, and more.

Now available in an upright right angle, horizontal right angle, and vertical mount options, the IX60G Series has a positive metal lock for secure connectivity in harsh environmental conditions. A plug spring and lock pin reduce rattling for superior vibration resistance. The lock pin also prevents scraping of the contact area. A robust shell design prevents solder wicking and allows through-hole mounting close to the mating area for firm PCB retention.