Cat5e and Cat6A modules deliver controlled impedance and low insertion loss

Smiths Interconnect announced the extension of its high-density modular and minimodular connector ranges with the addition of two new types of data transmission modules.

Smiths Interconnect’s modular and minimodular connectors are easy to assemble, based on the principle of building blocks with a system composed of two elements: modules and frames. Modules of various styles and different contact types are available for different application requirements, combining signal, power, coaxial, pneumatic, and, from now on, data contact technologies into custom arrangements within a single connector frame.

The need for Gigabit data transmission with lower latency is growing in industrial, military, and aerospace applications. While all users seek reliable Ethernet solutions, applications also demand reduced crosstalk for high reliability and operation in harsh environmental conditions with high vibration, mechanical shock, and a hundred thousand mating cycles. The requirements differ in terms of protocols, environmental conditions, certifications, and standards.

Standards organizations recognized a need to address the harsh environment that can cause intermittent networks. Poor connection can lead to intermittent packet loss: Ethernet connection is sensitive to delays caused by dropped or damaged data frames (packets) as connectors experience flexing from cables, vibration, and temperature changes, leading to contraction and expansion. These problems are intermittent and, as a result, not picked up by continuity tests because such tests find open connections, not poor connections. Also, Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) can cause intermittent packet loss: even if one bit of an Ethernet packet is damaged by the MI, a frame error will be created causing the entire packet to be rejected by the device. If several packets are damaged in a row, the machine cannot function.

The electrical performance of these modules is optimized through low insertion loss, controlled impedance, and high return loss characteristics. These factors contribute to efficient signal transmission with minimal attenuation and reflection, reducing data errors and ensuring high-speed communication. Additionally, the use of high-quality conductors and advanced shielding techniques enhances resistance to electromagnetic interference (EMI), further stabilizing data transmission. By offering a high insulation resistance and low dielectric constant, the material supports consistent signal propagation and prevents unwanted capacitance effects. Moreover, its thermal and mechanical stability ensures long-term reliability, even in demanding environmental conditions.

Compared to existing commercial solutions, Smiths Interconnect Cat5e and Cat6A data transmission modules surpass various limitations, particularly in terms of operating temperature range and durability over multiple mating cycles.

They are designed to withstand higher temperatures of up to +125°C and lower temperatures of -55°C, ensuring reliable performance in harsh environments where standard commercial solutions may fail due to material degradation, signal instability, or mechanical stress. This makes them ideal for applications in aerospace, defense, industrial automation, and other demanding sectors requiring consistent performance under varying environmental conditions.

Additionally, they are engineered for an extended number of mating cycles (up to 100,000), utilizing high-quality contact materials and advanced surface treatments that resist wear, oxidation, and contact degradation. This enhanced durability ensures stable electrical performance even after repeated connections and disconnections, thereby reducing maintenance requirements and extending the overall lifespan of the product.

Both new solutions can be used in the standard versions of the modular and minimodular series as well as in those compliant with EN45545 requirements for fire safety, and offer the following distinctive technical features and benefits:

Hyperboloid contact technology utilizes high-quality contact materials and advanced surface treatments that resist wear, oxidation, and contact degradation. This enhanced durability ensures stable electrical performance over repeated connections and disconnections.

100,000 mating cycles as a connector: the extended life of the connector in applications like test and measurement guarantees reduced maintenance costs through spares, resulting in higher MTBF (mean time before failure).

High-quality insulator material: This material plays a crucial role in maintaining dielectric properties, reducing signal degradation, and ensuring minimal crosstalk between conductors. This results in reliable performance through consistent signal propagation and unwanted capacitance effects. Furthermore, users benefit from long-term reliability through thermal and mechanical stability, even in demanding environmental conditions.

Snap-in contacts: quick installation with simple assembly steps, requiring no special tools for all mounting arrangements e.g., panel, float for blind mating. This results in reduced operators’ time to assemble parts and increased productivity.

As a result, Smiths Interconnect Cat5e and Cat6A modules offer significantly greater robustness and longevity compared to other solutions available in the marketplace, providing a reliable, cost-effective, and future-proof data transmission solution.

Finally, in parallel with the introduction of the new Cat5e and Cat6A modules, Smiths Interconnect proudly launches the new online configurator for the fully integrated modular L series.

Thanks to the advanced configuration system, users can select and customize the connector to meet exact requirements using off-the-shelf components and shortened lead times. The frames range from a basic frame with just two side rails and two end caps to more complex versions with jackscrews, backshells, and cable clamps. It comes with 12 frame types (each of these with lengths up to 30 units) and 37 module types split into five contact types (signal, power, coaxial, data and pneumatic contacts) for a total of 231 module variations (considering male/female and gold plating thickness) giving the possibility to have an infinite number of combinations.

The configurator enables the download of 3D and 2D drawings of the product in different file formats, as well as a datasheet for each product that includes the most important technical characteristics in a two-page document.