Cat6A PoE type 4 connector handles 90 W

Platinum Tools announced the launch of the new Cat6A PoE Type 4 Connector (p/n 106260) during ISC West 2023, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 29-31 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, booth #3036.

Whether it is for PoE lighting installations or for powering equipment on a production floor, this connector has it covered. This connector also features a simple two-piece design and only requires basic wiring tools to terminate and is compatible with cables ranging from 6.0mm to 8.5mm and conductor sizes of 26 AWG to 23 AWG.

Additional specifications and features include: Cat6A certified for Patch and Permanent Link; Unshielded twisted pair; IDC Terminal style contacts for a wide range of conductor sizes; Cable tie included for securing cable jacket; UL 94V0-rated housing; Phosphor bronze contacts with 60u” nickel coating and 50u” gold plating; Operating temp -10 C – 60 C;

Now shipping, the connector has an MSRP of $17.85.