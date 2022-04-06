Catalog generator allows engineers to create personalized PDF capacitor catalogs

The newly expanded CDE features a Custom Catalog Generator that allows engineers to create their personalized PDF capacitor catalogs. A catalog can include just the product lines of interest, a product category, or even by application. Once the selection is made, it takes just seconds to build the catalog. The catalog is saved to a drive and can be printed by the user.

The Catalog Generator is a convenient way to jump-start building detailed bill of materials documentation for a new project. Capacitors include a wide variety of aluminum electrolytic, film, aluminum polymer, supercapacitor, and mica types.

Unlike traditional annually printed catalogs, the custom-built catalogs are kept up-to-date on an ongoing basis. Each catalog contains front and back cover pages, a table of contents, and live links to learn more. On most manufacturer websites, it is a tedious chore to select and print out a series of datasheets for multiple products. The CDE Catalog Generator makes it easy.

No registration is required to access the Custom Catalog Generator or the website.