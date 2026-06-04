Catching what you can’t see: Runt triggers and power integrity analysis

Ben Ellis, Technical Applications Engineer at Pico Technology, joined EEWorld’s EE Training Day to discuss how engineers can go beyond basic triggering to reliably capture intermittent faults and characterize power supply noise. In Part 1, he covers runt detection on clock signals and practical power integrity analysis techniques.

Q: Let’s start with intermittent faults. Why are they so hard to catch, and where do engineers typically go wrong?

A: The tricky part is that a system that runs 99% of the time is 100% going to cause user frustration down the line. Take a runt pulse on a clock line. That’s a pulse that starts to transition but doesn’t make it all the way through both the high and low thresholds. It might only happen once in a while, but when it does, your state machine can get out of sync, lock up, or produce corrupted data. The problem is that a standard rising- or falling-edge trigger often won’t catch it, because the runt never crosses the threshold you’ve set. So the scope just keeps running, the fault keeps happening, and you never see it.

Q: What’s the right approach for capturing a runt?

A: Most scopes have some form of runt trigger, though the name varies by manufacturer. You might see it called window dropout or threshold pass/fail, but the concept is the same. You define your nominal high and low thresholds, and the trigger fires on any pulse that enters one threshold zone but fails to reach the other. Once you’ve captured a batch of those, most scopes also offer an overlay or persistence mode where you can stack all those traces on top of each other. That’s where it gets interesting. You’re not just seeing that a runt happened; you can see whether the pulse widths vary, whether the amplitudes are all over the place, and whether there’s a pattern. In a really unstable system, that overlay looks like a mess, and that mess is telling you something important.

Figure 1. A ghost object appears, or a real object becomes invisible. Depending on your field of view, a dropped frame could be simply inconvenient or catastrophic. (Image: Pico Technology)

Q: You used an automotive lidar example to illustrate the real-world stakes. Can you walk through that?

A: Sure. Imagine a lidar sensor sweeping around a vehicle, sending out slices of laser beams. Each slice represents a moment in time. If a glitch on the clock is wide enough, that’s a gap in the scan: a black slice where the sensor simply wasn’t looking. Depending on how the system interprets that, it might think there’s an object where there isn’t one, or worse, miss an object that’s actually there. In a safety-critical system, that’s not a theoretical problem. It’s a real risk to people. That’s the kind of thing that makes intermittent fault capture worth the extra effort. You want those faults out of the design before it ever reaches an end user.

Q: Moving to power integrity: what’s the most common mistake you see engineers make when characterizing a power supply?

A: Stopping at the nominal voltage. You look at the rail, it reads five volts, you say ‘good enough’ and move on. But the noise riding on top of that signal can be a completely different story. At higher voltage rails, 24 volts, for example, a hundred millivolts of noise is a small percentage of the total. But as MCUs and sensors keep trending toward lower supply voltages, you’re looking at 1.5V or 1.8V rails where that same noise is now a significant chunk of the supply. The nominal might be fine, and the design still completely unusable.

Q: What’s the most effective starting point for power supply analysis?

A: AC coupling and a mask. AC coupling lets you remove the DC component so the scope’s ADC range is focused entirely on the noise. The key is to fill up the screen as much as possible before you start zooming or offsetting, because you want to use the full resolution of your scope. Then you put a mask around an acceptable tolerance window, say plus or minus whatever your downstream components can handle, and you start capturing. Violations show up immediately. It’s a quick way to confirm that something is out of spec.

Q: But that only tells you something is wrong, not how wrong. What’s the next step?

A: Right, the mask gives you heuristics but not numbers you can put in a report. So you layer in automatic measurements: peak-to-peak voltage, RMS, and mean. Most scopes can log those metrics to a CSV independently of the raw waveform, which is really useful. From there, you can pull that data into Excel or Sheets, build histograms, and start to see the shape of the problem. If the noise has a frequency component, say you’re looking at a switch-mode power supply, you can also run an FFT on the signal to see whether the primary noise is at the switching frequency, a harmonic, or something else entirely. That gives you a real clue on where to start debugging.

Q: What might cause that kind of noise in the first place?

A: A few common culprits. Failed input filter caps are a big one. If you designed the system expecting those caps to clean up the incoming supply and they fail, all that noise just comes straight through. You might also be looking at a load that’s drawing more current than the supply can keep up with, causing the voltage to sag and bounce back. The measurement data points you in a direction. It doesn’t tell you which one it is, but it narrows down where to look next.

Part 2…