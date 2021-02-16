Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, introduces Category 8.1 to Category 8.2 twisted pair Ethernet hybrid patch cords to its high-speed solution offering.

Category 8.1 and 8.2 products are cost-effective solutions for data centers looking to upgrade data transmission speeds without having to switch to a fiber optic solution.

Stewart Connector recently released the Category 8.2 series which is the highest performing Ethernet twisted pair connectivity system available today with an ARJ45 interface. The Category 8.2 ARJ45 interface allows each individual signal pair to be individually shielded end to end in the channel, eliminating pair to pair and alien crosstalk. These new hybrid patch cords combine the Category 8.1 RJ45 interface with the high-performance ARJ45 interface through a patch cord assembly. Hybrid cables offer the user the ability to utilize the highest performing structured cabling system and allow for interface compatibility with the industry standard RJ45 interfaces on switches, routers, servers, and data storage devices. The hybrid patch cord has a performance level of Category 8.1 and can support 25 and 40 Gbps Ethernet transmission speeds over copper twisted pair.

