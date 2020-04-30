Compact dual inductors feature high saturation current

TDK Corporation has extended its range of dual inductors to include the new EPCOS series B82477D6. The seven series types cover an inductance range from 2 x 3.9 µH to 2 x 47 µH and are designed for maximum rated currents from 2.83 A to 7.05 A. A special feature of the inductors, which are certified according to AEC-Q200 and compatible with RoHS, are the high saturation currents of up to 16.1 A. The magnetically shielded inductors have dimensions of just 12.5 x 12.5 x 10.5 mm3 and are designed for a wide temperature range of -55°C to +150 °C. Depending on the type, the inductors offer very high coupling factors of the two windings from 97 to 99 percent.

The fields of application of dual inductors are diverse: Indeed, they can be used as coupled inductors in SEPIC (Single-Ended Primary Inductance Converter) or 1:1 transformers in flyback topologies. A further application involves use as a common-mode inductor in power supply lines. The isolation voltage between the two windings is >500 V.

Main fields of application

• Common-mode inductors in power supply lines

• DC/DC converters in SEPIC topology

• Flyback converters

Main features and benefits

• High saturation currents of up to 16.1 A

• Low dimensions of just 12.5 x 12.5 x 10.5 mm3

• Wide temperature range of -55°C to +150°C

• High coupling factor of up to 99 percent

Table of characteristics can be found here: