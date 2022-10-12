Mil-spec and mil-type audio connectors meet severe environmental conditions

CDM Electronics announced the availability of the complete line of Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ AJ and AP Series of QPL MIL-DTL-55116 and M55116-Type audio connectors. Engineered to meet and/or exceed the requirements of Department of Defense command, control, communications, and computer (C4) systems, parts are widely specified for the broadest range of mission-critical military, tactical, aerospace, industrial and public safety applications. The “Made in the USA” components notably support OEMs’ initiatives to minimize supply chain disruption while ensuring the performance of vital communications networks.

Product groups include the high-performance 5- and 6-contact QPL MIL-DTL-55116/1 through M55116/14 interconnects and accessories in standard and lightweight versions to support military radios, tactical intercom networks, and rugged-environment communications requirements. The panel- and cable-mount series encompass waterproof, polarized plugs and receptacles with either crimp sleeve or solder cup contacts. Right-angle M55116-Type shielded plugs are also available for space-limited designs. Additionally inventoried is the 50% smaller TAC Series of 6-10 pin M55116-Type connectors optimized to meet the small format specifications of soldier-worn applications as well as public safety communications equipment.

Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ radial 7- and 10-pin watertight, breakaway connectors, designed to meet severe environmental conditions, are further offered. Parts are watertight in up to 6 ft. of water and feature molded-on wiping action contacts. The plugs and jacks are inventoried in multiple cable diameters, shielded versions and in miniature, 50% smaller, styles.