Cellular-connected, battery-operated modules send pre-defined message after push-button activation

TT Electronics announced the launch of S-2CONNECT Press, a new addition to its Connectivity product portfolio that offers a simple, smart IoT solution to optimize business processes.

The S-2CONNECT series by TT Electronics is an end-to-end IoT framework that seamlessly delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure, and user experience solutions. The platform helps users streamline the secure connection of products and systems and enables data-led business decisions, delivering benefits like predictive and preventative maintenance, carbon footprint reduction, and other efficiency improvements.

S-2CONNECT Press is a cellular-connected and battery-operated retrofit device that sends a pre-defined message when the push-button is activated. An E-ink display, easily configured by the online portal, communicates the desired messaging, and the command or notification can be sent to multiple receivers.

This simple yet effective device provides an affordable solution for a wide range of applications to alert and communicate remotely. S-2CONNECT Press is ultra-discreet and can be used to deliver commands in endless applications from hospitals, care homes, hotel receptions, factory production lines, warehouses, restaurants, and more. S-2CONNECT Press can help improve business communications and enable employees to carry out tasks more efficiently.

The S-2CONNECT Press device streamlines inventory management and customer service processes, cutting the need for time-consuming admin or additional resources: In medicine or healthcare consumables, doctor’s offices, first aid centers, or pharmacies, S-2CONNECT Press can be used to initiate the replenishment of supplies; In hospitals or care homes, residents or healthcare providers can call for assistance; In hotels, guests can ask that housekeeping bring more towels to the hotel room; In restaurants, patrons can request service to their table; Service providers can inform their employer that an action is complete, for example, when a maintenance provider has serviced an area; In factories and offices, attaching S-2CONNECT Press to equipment provides a quick way to report an operational issue, request maintenance, order materials, or even signal arrival;

Messaging on the energy-saving display is configured in the online portal provided by TT Electronics and can deliver the command to multiple email addresses. After one press of the button, the confirmation message is displayed. Charged via a standard USB interface, the device is low power, and battery life can be up to 10 months.

For large-scale deployment, customization – such as customer branding, push-button color, and alternative cellular network provider – is available. Cellular connectivity is provided in association with Telenor Connexion.