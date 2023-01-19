Cellular LTE modem achieves Verizon certification

Janus Remote Communications is announcing it has achieved Verizon certification for their CellBridge LTE910XFX v1.00 Cat1 “X” Footprint (XF) Embedded Cellular modem. The LTE910XFX v1.00 CAT1 embedded modem uses the Telit LE910C1-WWXD as its cellular engine.

The LTE910XFX v1.00 units operate in CAT1 LTE 4G, 3G, and 2G bands and are qualified for worldwide operation

The LTE910XFX v1.00 features industry standard 20-pin connector footprint, two U.FL ports for antenna diversity, and an easy migration path. Development kits are available.

The CellBridge LTE910XFX v1.00 units provide customers with the fastest possible route to market and are ideal for use in any IoT telemetry and Telematics applications including fleet and asset management, vending, security, health and safety, remote monitoring, e-maintenance, and many telemetry applications. The Janus line of “X” Footprint (XF) embedded cellular Modems are specifically designed to provide customers with cost-effective products that are easily integrated into new and existing designs. They allow users to add robust, scalable cellular connectivity to any IoT application with few integration or cellular certification issues. Take the complexity out of designing cellular IoT solutions with Janus Embedded Modems.