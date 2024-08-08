Cellular LTE module snags AT&T network approval

The Telit Cinterion ME310M1-W1 LTE module received approval for use on the AT&T network, adding cellular connectivity to IoT devices.

Telit Cinterion’s ME310M1-W1, is the first cellular Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) module based on Sony’s Altair ALT1350 chipset to receive AT&T network approval. The ALT1350 chipset supports both unlicensed spectrum and satellite connectivity in a single package, which facilitates faster development, reduced power consumption, and small device size. The ME310M1 is suited for IoT applications such as smart utility meters, asset tracking, industrial sensors, and precision agriculture, all benefiting from a service life that extends well beyond a decade.

According to Telit Cinterion, this 15 mm × 18 mm module features best-in-class power consumption, prolonging the lifespan of battery-powered IoT devices and reducing the need for periodic battery replacements. It supports flexible SIM technology, offering an embedded SIM (eSIM) within the module and is hardware-ready for an integrated SIM (iSIM), which promotes streamlined manufacturing and deployment processes along with enterprise-grade security based on an integrated Secure Element (iSE). The module supports LTE bands.

The ME310M1 module facilitates short-range radio support that integrates it with mesh networks where it can operate across multiple air interface technologies. This flexibility adds deployment options both at installation and later. It also supports location technologies including Wi-Fi scan and GNSS for maximum flexibility in both indoor and outdoor positioning applications such as asset tracking within a building.

Looking forward, Telit Cinterion is preparing for compliance with 5G 3GPP Release 15/16/17 features such as IoT data communication over non-terrestrial networks (NTN). This ensures future-proof flexibility for switching to satellite technology when cellular coverage is unavailable.

The ME310M1 supports all major LTE-M bands — B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B8, B12, B13, B14, B18, B19, B20, B25, B26, B27, B28, B66, B71, and B85. The ME310M1 is pin-to-pin compatible with other Telit Cinterion modules so you can design with a single PCB layout and deploy multiple product variants.